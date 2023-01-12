This Humble Bundle is absolutely essential for adventure game fans

Audio player loading…

It wasn't all that long ago that adventure games tragically seemed to be a thing of the past, but these days those of us craving good yarns and compelling brain-teasers are spoiled for choice. Even with all the competition, though, Wadjet Eye Games' library manages to stand out, evoking classic point-and-clicks without feeling antiquated. And thanks to this Humble Bundle (opens in new tab) you can get your hands on 13 of them for an absolute steal.

You'll get 16 years of adventure games, starting with Wadjet Eye's first game, a Jewish rabbinical adventure from studio founder Dave Gilbert. Wadjet Eye is also a publisher, so you'll also find plenty of third-party games, including Gemini Rue and Technobabylon, two of the best cyberpunk games around.

It's hard to pick a favourite from the bundle, so it's probably a good thing that you don't have to choose. If I was forced to, though, I'd probably go with Unavowed (opens in new tab), which I called " one of the best adventure games ever made (opens in new tab)" back in 2018—something that continues to be true today. It splices point-and-click adventure gaming with a companion system that captures some of the best parts of BioWare RPGs, all wrapped up in a brilliant supernatural mystery. It also features some of my favourite art from Gilbert's long-time collaborator Ben Chandler, who manages to make even the most familiar city in the world, New York, an ominous and mystical place.

The Blackwell series is another must-play, because who doesn't want to solve mysteries with a sarcastic ghost pal from the 1930s? There are five games in the series, so they should keep you occupied for a while.

Here's everything you get with the bundle:

All five Blackwell games

Unavowed

Strangeland

Primordia

Shardlight

Technobabylon

Resonance

Gemini Rue

The Shivah

Wadjet Eye also recently published the excellent The Excavation of Hob's Barrow (opens in new tab). Ian gave it a very respectable 78, but I reckon it's the best adventure game of 2022. It's sadly not in the bundle, but you will get a coupon that gives you 33% off, which you should definitely use.

Like all Humble Bundles, that low, low price is just the minimum, and you can pay more if you want, splitting your payment between Humble, Wadjet Eye and JDRF, a diabetes charity. The bundle will be live through February 1.