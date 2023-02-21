This huge Diablo 4 statue costs as much as a good gaming PC

Audio player loading…

Are you a big fan of videogame swag but find that $11,600 Final Fantasy statue (opens in new tab) just a little out of reach? Blizzard is offering what may be a solid second choice in its gear store: A sculpture of Inarius, the rogue angel whose eternal beef with the demon Lilith is one of the central plot points of Diablo 4 (opens in new tab).

Inarius (opens in new tab) figures pretty prominently in the Diablo deep lore: He played a key role in the creation of Sanctuary, but was handed over to Mephisto as a prisoner under the terms of the armistice that ended the Sin War (opens in new tab). Despite that, he's never actually appeared in a Diablo game, although his logs can be found in Diablo 3. He takes center stage in the Diablo 4 release date trailer, though, and he's clearly got some history with Lilith.

If you dig the look and want to bring it home for keeps—and don't mind dropping enough to load yourself up with a solid mid-range gaming PC (opens in new tab) on it—then perhaps Blizzard's statue of Inarius might be just the thing to set up in your living room, bedroom, or wherever else you feel a touch of divine protection might be in order.

To be clear, this is not some half-assed Funko Pop-style garbola. The statue stands 26 inches high and weighs 19 pounds, the equivalent of four GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs thrown together in a shopping bag. It's made of 80% Polyresin & 20% PVC, sculpted by Brian Fay and Laurent Pierlot, and hand-painted by Lewis Villamar, who is both a freelance artist (opens in new tab) and a senior test analyst (opens in new tab) at Blizzard.

It also bears a hefty price tag: $1100/£1100/€1100, nearly double the cost of the very slightly smaller statue of Lilith (opens in new tab) that Blizzard rolled out in 2019. That's an awful lot of green for something I'm going to have trouble explaining to visitors. It is pretty sweet, though.

The huge, hugely expensive statue of Inarius is available now for preorder (opens in new tab). Blizzard didn't say when it expects them to ship, or how many will be available for purchase—I assume it's a limited quantity kind of thing, so I've asked and will update when I can. Diablo 4 itself is set to arrive on June 6.

