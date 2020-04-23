Popular

This guy built a huge bridge to nowhere so he could pee his name in the snow in Death Stranding

By

It took 15 hours to get the big job done.

Back in the summer of 2019, when Death Stranding was still a PlayStation 4 exclusive, we held out hope that Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live show would finally bring us confirmation that a PC version was in the works. Instead, we got Norman Reedus having a leak. It was all very weird, and got weirder as the night rolled on and Hideo Kojima confirmed that you could use Norman Reedus' dong as a weapon.

One obvious question to emerge from all this was, why? Why would you not only include this in your game, but make such a big deal about it in pre-release promotions? YouTuber Reetae27 has finally answered that question to my satisfaction: Because it means you can write your name in the snow with pee.

Every Canadian child can tell you that peeing your name in the snow is a tougher task than it sounds, and it turns out that doing it in Death Stranding is even more complicated than it is in real life. In a masterfully entertaining deadpan, Reetae27 tells a tale of experimenting with snow deformation, scouting locations, building a massive piss-platform in the middle of nowhere, and finally completing his epic undertaking, a process he told Polygon took roughly 15 hours spread out over two weeks.

It would've taken even longer if Death Stranding conformed to actual human anatomy: Norman Reedus can sling around 1000 ml of urine in Death Stranding, while typical real-life human bladders are good for less than half of that. "Fortunately, Kojima is not confined by such things," Reetae27 said.

Alas, PC players will have to wait a little longer than expected to start signing the snow themselves, as earlier this week the PC release was delayed until July . The video concludes with some helpful advice for when the big day arrives: Don't get too hung up on staring at the bladder meter, which is a thing that actually exists in this game, and lean to the left a little bit—it'll help with visibility.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments