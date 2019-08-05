This Acer gaming laptop with a 144Hz screen is just $900 right now

(Image credit: Acer)

Last year's Acer Predator Helios 300 was an excellent gaming laptop when it launched, and the price has steadily gone down since then. It has been $1,000 on Amazon for a few months now, but now you can grab it for $100 less, as long as you're an Amazon Prime member.

This specific model has an Intel Core i7-8750H (six cores, 12 threads) processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS screen. Even though the GTX 1060 graphics card is a bit old at this point, it's still capable of playing most AAA games comfortably, and 144Hz IPS screens are incredibly rare on laptops under $1,000.

The Helios 300 also doesn't slouch when it comes to connectivity. It has a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 Type-A connectors, one HDMI 2.0, an Ethernet port, an SD card reader, and a combo headphone/microphone combo jack. No dongles required.

