This GTX 1060 gaming laptop is on sale for $799 (Update: Back in stock)

Update: The laptop is back in stock at Walmart.

Original story: If you missed out on the earlier Overpowered gaming laptop deal, then here's another one that's still a great price for the specs. (Thankfully, the Overpowered laptops have a better reception than the gaming desktops.) It's the 15+ model, which means better specs at a higher cost, but it's $100 cheaper than it was a few days ago, and way cheaper than the original MSRP of $1,399.

The specifications include a 15.6-inch 144Hz screen, an Intel Core i7-8750H, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB VRAM, 16GB RAM 2667 MHz, 256GB SSD, and 1TB HDD. The GTX 1060 should fair much better when playing AAA games, unlike the lowest-end model, and you'll still get good performance while playing esport titles with a 144Hz refresh rate screen.



Even though some reviewers have pointed out funky quirks with the Overpowered gaming laptops (specifically the battery and the mechanical keyboard), most other gaming laptops of very similar or exact specs are selling for more than $1,000, which currently makes this one the best deal for the price, especially when comparing it to the rest of the Overpowered line-up.