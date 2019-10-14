This gaming PC with a Core i7 CPU and an RTX 2080 is down to $1,300

(Image credit: HP)

Are you on the hunt for a gaming PC with no limits? If so, Best Buy currently has one of HP's high-end Omen Obelisk desktops for $1,299.99—a $100 drop from the previous price and $700 below the original MSRP.

The full specifications of this build include a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-8700 processor, 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, a 256GB PCIe boot SSD, a 2TB 7200rpm hard drive for extra storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card. Windows 10 Home is also preinstalled.

The combination of a high-end Intel processor and one of the best graphics cards currently available means this PC should easily be capable of playing any game you throw at it, even when paired with a 4K or high refresh rate monitor. Not a bad deal at all.