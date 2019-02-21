This 'gaming monster' PC costs $43,000—about the same as a Tesla Model 3

At the end of the paycheck, most people decide between gas or beer (or maybe that's just me). If your financial situation is a bit more fortunate, however, there's another decision to be made—buy a new car on a £32,999.99 budget, or drive home 8Pack's new Orion X2.

I don't know if it's the best gaming PC money can buy, but it's certainly one of priciest options. And yes, 8Pack is pitching the Orion X2 as a "gaming monster" and not simply a workstation system, though the latter figures into the equation as well.

It's actually two PCs in one, for the price of more than a dozen more pedestrian high-end configurations. Here are the specs on the primary system:

Intel Core i9-7890XE (18 cores, 36 threads), liquid cooled and overclocked

128GB DDR4-3200 RAM

2 x Nvidia Titan RTX graphics cards, liquid cooled and overclocked

2TB Samsung 970 Evo M.2 SSD (primary)

2TB Samsung 970 Evo M.2 SSD (secondary)

14TB Iron Wolf NAS HDD (bulk)

2000W power supply

Windows 10 Professional

That alone puts most other setups to shame, but even though the secondary system is a tamer beast, it's still a beast. Here's a look:

Intel Core i9-9700K, liquid cooled and overclocked

16GB DDR4-4000 RAM

Titan RTX graphics card, liquid cooled and overclocked

2 x 2TB Samsung 970 Evo M.2 SSD in RAID 0 (primary)

14TB Iron Wolf Pro NAS HDD (bulk)

Windows 10 Professional

"The Orion X2 isn't just an incredible workstation, but also integrates an additional ITX gaming system—this is perfect for multi-tasking or 4K gaming without impacting primary system performance. This dual system configuration can all be found in a bespoke Phanteks Elite Full Tower, upgraded from stock to incorporate the many modifications required for the Orion X2 hardware," 8Pack says.

Even the water cooling is decked out. The Orion X2 features a triple water cooling loop with custom acrylic pass-through plates, seven reservoirs, three pumps, and 5 meters of hard piping for the 8 liters of coolant to flow through. Tesla's Model 3 only has two pumps and a single reservoir . Advantage: Orion X2.