This fast gaming laptop with an RTX 2060 is marked down $200 today

Is your gaming laptop starting to feel long in the tooth? Extracting it is less painful than pulling an actual tooth, especially if you replace it with HP's Omen 15t. You can snag one with a Core i7-8750H processor and GeForce RTX 2060 GPU for just $1,159.99 today.

That's $200 off its list price. It also makes it one of the most reasonably priced laptops with an RTX GPU inside.

HP Omen 15t Gaming Laptop | RTX 2060 | $1,159.99 (save $200)

This gaming laptop is well-equipped with a 6-core/12-thread processor, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 2060 GPU. Just be sure when clicking through to manually select the 8750H + RTX 2060 option (stock config pairs an i9-9750H CPU with a GTX 1660 Ti GPU). Buy at HP

When clicking through to the deal, be sure to customize the stock configuration, and and specifically choose the Core i7-8750H + RTX 2060 option in the 'processor and graphics' section. That's assuming you want the faster GPU—by default, the Omen 15t is configured with a Core i7-9750H and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for $1,099.99.

Either way, you're saving $200. However, the rule of thumb when buying a gaming laptop is to get one with the fastest GPU you can afford, since that's not a part you can typically upgrade down the line.

Other core hardware specs on this model include 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM and a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD. As for the display, it's a 15.6-inch IPS screen with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

