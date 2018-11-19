This Dell UltraSharp 1440p monitor is $100 off today

Dell's UltraSharp monitors are incredibly popular in the business world, and for good reason—they're usually well-built and reliable. One of the 27-inch models, the 'U2717D,' is currently $299.99 from Walmart, a nice discount ahead of Black Friday. That's $300 lower than the original MSRP, and around $100 lower than the current price from other retailers.

This is a 27-inch 16:9 monitor, with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a contrast ratio of 1000:01:00. It has minimal bezels around the screen, and there are plenty of options for connectivity—HDMI, DisplayPort, and Mini DisplayPort. The only downside is that the display is just 60Hz.

