This Dell G15 has everything you want for a gaming laptop under $1,000

Dell has got a deal on a bunch of cheap gaming laptops for under $1,000. Out of the full selection on sale, this G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop for $949 has attracted our attention. That's over $400 in savings on this particular configuration of a popular gaming laptop that rarely goes on sale.

This 15-inch gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti 4GB. This GPU blows past the GTX 1660 Ti performance-wise. You've also got 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for memory and storage.



Like its other RTX 30-Series family members, the RTX 3050 Ti supports DLSS and ray tracing. The Ryzen 5000 H-series CPUs have been shown to handle productivity tasks, like light video editing, pretty well, which would make this a good laptop for work or school.

The laptop comes with a 1080p 120Hz display. It'll handle most games at 1080p at a decent frame rate if you don't mind tweaking some settings. Games like Fortnite have DLSS support if you want to squeeze out more performance.

Dell G15 Ryzen | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti |AMD 7 5800H |15.6-inch | 120Hz | 16GB RAM|256GB SSD|512 GB

$1384 $949 at Dell (save $434)

This G15 Ryzen is a solid entry-level gaming laptop with enough under the hood for some decent 1080p gaming on the go.

The 512GB storage capacity NVMe SSD is surprisingly large for a gaming laptop under $1,000 and has 16GB RAM. Usually, at this price, I see a lot of 8GB RAM/256GB SSD combos that are woefully underpowered and don't quite hit the minimum requirements for a lot of newer PC games.

The 720p webcam isn't great, and you'll probably want to look into upgrading to one of these better options with the money you save, especially if you're using this laptop for work or school. Otherwise, the specs are nice for the price.