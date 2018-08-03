This Dell 22-inch IPS monitor is just $110 on Newegg

If you're in the market for a new display, or maybe a secondary monitor to compliment your existing setup, this is the deal for you. Newegg currently has the 21.5-inch Dell S2218M monitor for $109.99 when you use a coupon code at checkout.

This display has a 1920x1080 IPS panel with a standard 6ms response time. It has a fairly minimalistic design, and you can optionally enable Dell's 'ComfortView' blue light filter.

You can buy the Dell S2218M from Newegg. Make sure to use coupon code EMCSPXPR2 at checkout to get the full discount.