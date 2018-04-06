This Dell 15.6-inch laptop with 512GB SSD and GTX 1050 is on sale for $1,399

If you're looking for a laptop that you can bring in the board room during work hours and play games on after punching out for the day, you should take a look at the Dell XPS 15-9560 that is on sale at Newegg.

Newegg is offering this laptop for $1,399 today, down $350 from its $1,749 list price. The same configuration is selling for $1,599 on Amazon.

If you're willing to spend that amount on a gaming laptop, you can do better than the GeForce GTX 1050 GPU that's inside this thing. However, it's a decent deal if you factor in that this is a premium thin and light model with an aluminum chassis, and is reasonably well-equipped. It's basically a business-class ultraportable with some gaming capabilities.

Other parts inside this laptop include a Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. It's also sporting a 1920x1080 InfinityEdge IGZO display that leaves barely any bezels on the sides and top, making this laptop closer in size to a 14-inch model. To that end, it measures 14.06 x 9.97 x 0.45-0.66 inches, and weighs 4 pounds.

Connectivity options include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, two USB 3.0 ports, Thunderbolt 3, an HDMI output, and a headphone/microphone combo port.

This is an all-around nice laptop, and you can find it here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.