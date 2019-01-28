This Core i7 PC with an RTX 2070 is $1,399 for today only

If you want a high-end gaming PC, but you don't want to build it yourself, today might be your lucky day. One of iBUYPOWER's desktop PCs, with a Core i7-8700K processor and an RTX 2070 graphics card, is currently on sale for $1,399.99. That might seem like a lot, but it would cost you the same amount (if not slightly more) to build a PC with the same parts.

The PC is equipped with an Intel Core i7-8700K processor, an unspecified Z370 motherboard, 16GB of DDR4-2666 memory, a 240GB SSD, a 1TB hard drive, and an Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card. The CPU is also liquid-cooled, and there are customizable RGB lights inside the case.

Overall, this is a pretty good PC for the sale price, and a keyboard and mouse are included. You can buy it from Amazon at the link below.

