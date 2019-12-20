This compact RTX 2060 graphics card is just $320 right now

(Image credit: EVGA)

If you're in the middle of building a new mid-range PC, or you're looking to upgrade your existing rig, you might be interested in this graphics card sale. Currently, EVGA's single-fan RTX 2060 is just $320, which is around $20-50 cheaper than most other 2060 cards right now.

This model has a single "Hydro Dynamic Bearing" fan for quieter operation, a boost clock of 1710 MHz, and support for EVGA's Precision X1 desktop software. While we haven't tested this specific model ourselves, customer reviews on Amazon do note that while performance is generally excellent, it can get a bit loud.

Generally speaking, the RTX 2060 is a great card for 1080p and 1440p gaming, and it's powerful enough that you shouldn't have performance issues with any games (unless you set graphical settings very high). Check out our full review from earlier this year for all the details.