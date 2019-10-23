This Asus ROG laptop with an RTX 2070 is on sale for $1,500 on Amazon

(Image credit: Newegg)

There have been plenty of great deals on mid-range gaming laptops lately, but if you're looking for something high-end, today might be your day. One model of the Asus ROG Strix Scar II laptop with an RTX 2070 graphics card is now $1,499.99 on Amazon. That's a $100 drop from the previous price, and $500 below the original MSRP.

The hardware of this laptop includes an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 memory, a 512GB PCIe SSD, and support for both 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The screen is a large 15.6-inch 1080p "IPS-Type" display running at 144Hz.

The combination of a high-end Intel CPU with one of Nvidia's best graphics cards means this laptop is ready for any game you throw at it, or really any other task. To get an idea for the kind of performance you can expect, check out our RTX 2070 review from last year (keep in mind laptop CPUs/GPUs are always a bit less powerful than their desktop counterparts).