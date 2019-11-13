This Asus gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti and 120Hz screen is just $900 right now

Are you looking for a gaming laptop, but you don't have thousands of dollars to spend? If so, you might be interested to hear that one Asus laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card is just $899.00 right now.

This laptop has better hardware than most other models in this price range, with an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, a 15.6-inch 120Hz IPS display, 8GB of 2666MHz RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Windows 10 Home is pre-installed.

Most other laptops in this price range have either a GTX 1650 or 1660 graphics card with a 60Hz display, while this Asus ROG Strix laptop has a 1660 Ti and a 120Hz screen. It's worth noting that other laptops around ~$900 may have an Intel Core i7 chip instead of the i5 in this laptop, but the increased graphical horsepower and better display should make up for the loss.