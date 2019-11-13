This Asus gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti and 120Hz screen is just $900 right now

Are you looking for a gaming laptop, but you don't have thousands of dollars to spend? If so, you might be interested to hear that one Asus laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card is just $899.00 right now.
This laptop has better hardware than most other models in this price range, with an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, a 15.6-inch 120Hz IPS display, 8GB of 2666MHz RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Windows 10 Home is pre-installed.
Most other laptops in this price range have either a GTX 1650 or 1660 graphics card with a 60Hz display, while this Asus ROG Strix laptop has a 1660 Ti and a 120Hz screen. It's worth noting that other laptops around ~$900 may have an Intel Core i7 chip instead of the i5 in this laptop, but the increased graphical horsepower and better display should make up for the loss.
Asus ROG Strix G Gaming Laptop | $899.00 ($899.99 off)
