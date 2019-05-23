This Astro Gaming A40 headset is $65 right now (Update: Sold out)

Update: Aaaand it's already gone.

Original story: Astro Gaming makes a few models of gaming headsets, and one of them is the high-end A40 TR. Right now, you can get the A40 TR for just $64.99 from Dell's online store—a discount of $85 from the original MSRP.

The A40 TR is an open-back wired headset, with swappable microphones and customizable speaker tags. It's also designed to fit perfectly over an HTC Vive, Oclulus Rift, or PlayStation VR headset. If you do a bit of console gaming on the side, you can connect the 3.5mm jack into the Xbox One or PS4's controller for easy stereo sound and voice chat.

