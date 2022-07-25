This all-AMD gaming laptop with $300 off makes for a mean competitive machine

(opens in new tab) MSI Delta | 15.6-inch | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | AMD Radeon RX 6700M | 1TB SSD | 16GB DDR4 | 1080p | 240Hz | $1,600 $1,300 at Best Buy (save $300) (opens in new tab)

This MSI laptop is rocking an AMD GPU, and a powerful one at that. This GPU has the capability for speedy 1440p gaming, but here you'll find only a 1080p screen. That's okay, though, it trades pixels for speed, running at 240Hz. With that beefy GPU and speedy screen, it's a finely tuned competitive gaming machine, and the rest of the laptop is well-balanced, too.

This all-AMD gaming laptop is exceptionally competitive, and I mean that both in terms of its gaming performance and price tag. It's quick, thanks to a 240Hz 1080p screen, which makes it a great fit for flexing your reflexes in Valorant. Though it's also equipped to deliver sublime performance with jobs that are particularly taxing for your CPU, such as doing your taxes or other spreadsheet-based nonsense.

All for the ripe ol' price of $1,300 over at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Let's get right into those gaming specifications first. The AMD Radeon RX 6700M is an impressive chip and one which takes aim at the RTX 3070 from Nvidia in both laptop and desktop form. It doesn't necessarily win that battle often, but it strives to offer a great red team alternative, and one that can be found for less cash—including in today's top deal.

Pair that with a 240Hz panel, and suddenly you have a mighty tool for competitive gaming. Silky smooth FPS is within easy reach for this laptop.

Its productivity qualifications come from this laptop's impressive Ryzen 7 5800H CPU. An eight-core, 16-thread processor built using the red team's famed Zen 3 silicon, the 5800H is a mighty useful chip to have under the hood if you need to use your gaming PC for working your 9–5, school work, or even video editing. Paired with a healthy 16GB of memory makes for a solid platform for anything you could throw at a laptop in 2022.

Backing all that up is a 1TB SSD. That's pretty much the sweet spot for storage in a gaming laptop in 2022. You could make do with a smaller 512GB drive, but games are massive now. And of course, bigger drives are better, but you could upgrade the SSD if you wanted to. However, it must be said that the underside of this machine is a little tougher to access (opens in new tab) than some.

Yet this is overall an impressive laptop for its price, and a good fit for anyone that wants to prioritise game performance first, but still maintain a heady level of editing or productivity smarts.