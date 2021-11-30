This Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop with an RTX 3070 GPU is $718 off for Cyber Monday

There are a lot of Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals out there, from the inexpensive to the extremely expensive. If you're in the market for real power without going overboard on price (which is probably a sweet spot that appeals to most of us), you may find the magic in the fading hours of Cyber Monday. This RTX 3070-equipped Alienware x15 gaming laptop is on for just $1,861.00 at Dell right now, a savings of $718.

This sweet little unit is packing an Intel Core i7 11800H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and for your storage needs, a 512GB NVMe SSD. On the visual side of things, you've got an 8GB Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU driving a 15.6-inch display with a 360Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

It's also got a built-in 720p camera, sports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and DisplayPort and HDMI ports enabling 4K output to external devices—that big honkin' television you picked up on Black Friday, maybe. Alienware's exclusive "encapsulated gallium-silicone thermal interface material" and quad fan technology promises top-flight cooling in a very thin, compact design.

MSI GF65 Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 11800H | Nvidia RTX 3070 | 1080p | 360Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2,579.99 $1,861.99 at Dell (save $718)

This Alienware right will give you very capable gaming on the go and options to connect to larger displays via DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 outputs. The 512GB NVMe SSD isn't the biggest you'll ever see, but will give you adequate high-speed storage space for whatever you need to bring with you.

It's a compact, relatively lightweight unit, clocking in at just five pounds, but it's undeniably powerful—not quite up to the level of this beastly MSI, perhaps, but it's also more than $1,100 cheaper. If you're after some real power but money is something of an object, this x15 is definitely a laptop to keep in mind.