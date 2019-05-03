This 27-inch, 1440p, 165Hz monitor with FreeSync is $220 off at Amazon right now

Finding the best gaming monitor is often one of the last steps enthusiasts concern themselves with when putting together their gaming PC build, but neglect the display at your peril. In some ways, a great display is the most important element of any PC setup, not only because it's the thing you're most frequently going to engage with but because a sub-par monitor can actually handbrake your other components. Even the best graphics cards can't output more frames than your monitor's refresh rate can handle, so do yourself a favor and pick up this excellent Newsync monitor, on sale at Amazon right now at a massive $219.91 discount. You can grab it for $279.99 instead of $500, a reduction of 44 percent.

This beautiful beast is an example of a manufacturer thoughtfully checking every box that gamers crave in a top-tier display. It's QHD, so you can play games in sharp 1440p resolution, packs an amazing 165Hz refresh rate (using DisplayPort, or 144Hz over HDMI), includes FreeSync, HDR, 1ms response time, a tiny bezel, blue light reduction, anti-glare, and virtually every other bell and/or whistle you can build into a display. Getting it for nearly half price takes it from very tempting to damn near irresistible.

That's a lot of monitor for not a lot of price, and with comparable displays going for near the MSRP of this Newsync unit, a genuine deal—not just a case of artificial price inflation so that the sale price looks better. If you're in the market for the final piece of your ultimate PC setup, snatch this deal while it lasts.