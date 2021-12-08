This 1TB WD Blue SSD is only $79 and it's not even Black Friday

This 1TB Western Digital SN550 NVMe SSD is down to the lowest price we've ever seen it, even though it's now weeks past Black Friday. Using the code SSAZZ823 at the checkout, you can get this PCIe-based drive for a tantalising $78.99 at Newegg right now.

That's a solid saving of $51, and it comes in at around $0.08 per gigabyte. Not bad for those looking for a budget NVMe drive to break away from the bane of a standard SATA SSD, or even *shudders* booting from a hard drive.

With this drive you're looking at sequential read speeds of up to 2,400 MB/s, and sequential write speeds of up to 1,950 MB/s. And while that can't quite match the likes of premium NVMe drives like the WD Black SN750, or the Samsung 970 EVO Plus (which sits in our best NVMe SSD list), it's still significantly faster than a SATA SSD or an HDD.

The main drawbacks for this drive are that the small SLC cache can cause extended file operations to slow down, but other than that we can only fault it for the gaudy coder blue it comes in. Unless covered up, this thing's gonna stick out like a sore thumb, and ruin any PC's aesthetic.