Thief 2 HD mod is due out later this week

Thief Gold's HD mod is, along with the unofficial TFix patch , now a standard part of my elder Thief install. It's something of a no-brainer for the game's fans—offering a noticeably more detailed set of textures without warping the game's deliberate aesthetic. Hence my pleasure when, on a recent trawl through ModDB, I discovered that the team behind the mod are giving Thief 2 the same treatment . Even better, it's due out later this week, on August 8th.

There's little in the way of info, but the mod's creators have listed the following features:

  • Added HD textures for all original missions

  • Added new vegetation

  • Added new water and lava textures

  • Added new fire flames

  • Added new Ape-Beast HD skin

  • Added Zombie HD skin

  • Added new skies

In addition, the mod's ModDB page has a selection of screenshots showing this spruced up sequel in action.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
