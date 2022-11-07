These Dungeons & Dragons transforming D20s are lawful good

Audio player loading…

The new Dungeons & Dragons movie is due March 2023, Honor Among Thieves, and Hasbro's begun cranking up the wheel-o-merch for the venerable series. What it's come up with is Dicelings: a set of D20s that transform into D&D monsters.The range of dice includes a White Owlbear (amazing), Red Dragon and Black Dragon (which are fine), and the wonderful one-eyed Beholder (easily the best).

Well, now you really can roll for transformation. There is a caveat though: this is a toy, and the description clearly says "don't use this D20 for your tabletop game". I don't see why you couldn't though: it's maybe not obvious in the pictures but there are numbers embossed in the plastic. Yeah it's probably not evenly weighted and you might break it but go on, live a little.

Look at that Owlbear in all its unfolded glory: total unit. The dragons are neat and all but next to the Owlbear and that cheeky 'lil Beholder they don't stand a chance.

Oddly enough, given this is Hasbro, this is not a Transformers collaboration or crossover, even though that's basically what they are. Optimus Prime was clearly too busy with this ridiculously high-end collaboration which has resulted in a self-transforming toy you can buy for a mere £730.

The Dicelings are, sadly, not going to start shipping until March 1 next year, in order to tie-in with Honor Among Thieves (which was recently delayed by four weeks, but will still hit that March 2023 window). And that might turn out to be a pretty good watch going by the trailer : even PC Gamer's resident grouch Andy Chalk allowed that "it doesn't look bad" while getting excited about something called the "Owlbear renaissance".

So there's somebody who'll be getting one in. As movie tchotchkes go, I have to admit, these are as good as it gets.