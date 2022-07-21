Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer has an owlbear, a mimic, and Hugh Grant

By published

The first trailer for the upcoming D&D flick arrived today, and it actually looks not bad.

Audio player loading…

The first trailer for the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons flick Honor Among Thieves has arrived, and as much as I did not expect to say this, it doesn't look bad. 

The first 30 seconds of the trailer struck me as sort of a low-rent Lord of the Rings, and frankly I've had about enough with anachronistic mash-ups of fantasy action and Led Zeppelin. But the charm starts to flow once the action gets rolling and we meet our plucky band of heroes: Overlooked and underestimated but, like a tiefling who can turn into an owlbear, full of surprises.

In fact, that's what really grabbed my attention: The owlbear. The very first D&D module I ever played featured an owlbear as its big monster (it was very low level) and they've had a special place in my heart ever since. I was thrilled to see one turn up in Baldur's Gate 3 (opens in new tab), and now there's going to be one on the big screen, too—an owlbear renaissance that's long overdue.

The gelatinous cube, mimic, and giant spider are other fun Dungeons and Dragons touchstones, and Chris Pine as a bard who's clearly winging it from moment to moment takes me straight to brave Sir Garrick (opens in new tab), also of Baldur's Gate, the game that brought D&D back to CRPGs. Hugh Grant turns up for a quick appearance too, and he's always good for a laugh.

Altogether, the trailer comes off as maybe a little edgier than I'd prefer—I like my D&D straight and nerdy—but you know, it might be fun. And if nothing else, to borrow a phrase from Sean Bean, they have an owlbear.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to debut in March 2023.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments