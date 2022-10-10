These are the best players in FIFA 23

If this article was just going to be the best FIFA 23 players in terms of pure stats, then you'd be looking at an incredibly samey list of amazing centre forwards and pacey wingers. Instead, this guide will go through the 11 best players in the world based on their position. The qualifier? This is based on FIFA 23's stats, and not my highly biased real world opinions—nor those you'd find on Sky, BT or ESPN Sports.

Goalkeeper

(Image credit: EA)

Thibaut Courtois

Rating: 90

An absolute monster of a keeper, and proof positive that goalies can individually win you big finals. Has there ever been a better, more convincing display in Courtois' position than the Champions League final last season against Liverpool? His shot-stopping isn't just off the page, he's a mentality monster, too. Go back over thirty years of European football, and you'll struggle to find a better, big game keeper.

Centre-back

Virgil Van Dijk

Rating: 90

The most supremely confident centre half in world football over the last decade, and it's not all that close. Liverpool made the best, most canny signing of their modern history when they bought Virgil for a reasonably paltry fee from Southampton all those years ago. Almost unbeatable in the air, and hugely composed on the ball, until a certain William Saliba this season, VVD has set the bar for all EPL defenders.

(Image credit: EA)

Ruben Dias

Rating: 88

A transformative central defensive signing for the already absurdly good Man City, Dias is one of the most composed centre-backs ever to grace the English Premier League. Like in real life, Dias is incredibly assured on the ball in FIFA 23. His passing stats are also through the roof, making him almost as much of a Kevin De Bryune as he is a Tony Adams or John Terry.

Left back

(Image credit: EA)

João Cancelo

Rating: 88

Another FIFA 23 entry, another Man City player. Yawn. Also, look away for non-Citizens, because this list is only going to get more tiresome. It's like Pep Guardiola is the best manager in world football or something, because here's another unbelievably good FIFA 23 player who just so happens to reside on his books. In terms of creativity, you'll struggle to find a better LB than Cancelo in FIFA 23.

Right back

Kyle Walker

Rating: 85

He might have been around since the days of the GTX 970—and actually, decidedly longer—but City's trusty RB is rapid beyond his years. A natural athlete with seemingly untapped reserves of speed, there's almost no other right back we'd rather sign in FIFA 23 than the former Tottenham ace.

Defensive midfielder

Casemiro

Rating: 89

He just provided Ronaldo with his 700th club career goal, but we think we'd still rather start McTominay. Jokes! The five times Champions League winner may not be getting any younger, and his wages will cost you a silly amount in FIFA 23's Career Mode, but DMs don't come any more experienced or classier than Casemiro.

Central midfielder

(Image credit: EA)

Kevin De Bryune

Rating: 91

The best creative midfielder in the history of the Premier League… and he's still got a lot of years ahead of him. Old Kev has probably been the most consistent player in world football for the last decade. Not only is he ruthless in front of goal for a midfielder, his assist ratio is unparalleled. Judging by how many times he's set up Haaland already this season—and yes, it is absurd FIFA's stats game excludes the Norwegian hitman from this list—De Druyne will probably end the year on thirty league assists.

Left winger

Neymar Jr.

Rating: 89

The Brazilian who has gone for all the transfer fees in the past is a serial winner. A certain FIFA 23 male cover star may slightly be stealing his spotlight at the moment, but make no mistake: Neymar is an absolute killer. Pacy, and a devastating dribbler, you won't find many more effective attackers in EA's final FIFA than this Samba star.

Right winger

(Image credit: EA)

Mohamed Salah

Rating: 90

Poor Mo is probably glad his FIFA 23 numbers are based on his 2020/21 stats. Over the last year, Salah has almost stunk out the joint in the English Premier League. Thankfully, FIFA has a longer memory, and Mohamed remains pretty much the most dangerous right sided attacker in virtual world football. Just don't mention the recent Arsenal game where he got subbed off after 60 minutes.

Second striker

Kylian Mbappé

Rating: 91

FIFA 23's main male cover star is—alongside Erling Haaland—a once in a generational talent. While his goals record may not quite compare to the Norwegian assassin, he's a better athlete to watch in full flight. Let off the leash in either FIFA or real life, the lighting fast PSG forward is the next coming of Thierry Henry.

Central striker

Karin Benzema

Rating: 91

It's absolutely absurd Benny is on this list. Despite being 34, the Real Madrid striker has just enjoyed one of the best European campaigns in the history of the Champions League. With over 40 club goals to his name last season, while he pretty much dragged Madrid to a historic 14th European Cup by himself, Karin is currently redefining what a striker can do in his mid-30s at a truly elite level.

The top 20 players this year

Some of these positions are out of date compared to what's going on in the world of football right now, but that's FIFA and overly leaning on legacy players for you. Putting that aside, these are the 20 best players you can currently sign or play with in FIFA 23.