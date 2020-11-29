There's already a Cyberpunk 2077 porn parody

As Rafał Jaki, business development director at CD Projekt Red, tweeted, "I guess mimicking is the highest form of praise?" Yes, Cyberpunk 2077, still over a week away from releasing (December 10 for real and definite this time), already has a porn parody. How do you make a parody of Cyberpunk 2077 when it isn't even out yet? Put it in VR and make the girls look like Netrunner card art, apparently.

Jaki followed up his tweet by noting that this is not CD Projekt Red's first brush with this particular kind of fame, since back when The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings was released there was a porn parody of that as well. It was called The Bitcher, and its tagline was "The Dildo of Destiny has two ends".

The porn version of CD Projekt Red's new game is literally just called Cyberpunk 2077 XXX Parody, which I'll leave you to Google yourself. Honestly, you'd think they could at least call it Cyberspunk 2069 or something, it's like they're not even trying.