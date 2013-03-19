There's a Defiance beta test this weekend. We have 2500 keys. Win one!

There are aliens in the ruins of future San Fran. Fight them. FIGHT THEM. TO THE BITTER END. If you like. Defiance is having another beta weekend. It's the new sci-fi MMO from the creators of Rift, Trion Worlds. It's set to run alongside the SyFy sci-fi series of the same name. Events in the show will apparently influence the game world, but these fancy multimedia cross-over features won't mean much if the game isn't much cop. Fire all your judgement lasers at this weekend's beta with the aid of one of our many, many keys. They're stacked floor-to-ceiling in front of the toilets, so please grab them fast, we're bursting.

Gently click this interweb hyperlink to enter. GENTLY.

I would like a key to this weekend's Defiance beta, if you please my good man.

We've got 2500 to give away and the competition will close once they're all gone. The keys will be emailed out on Friday.