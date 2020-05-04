Popular

Them's Fightin' Herds has left Early Access

By

Four legs good.

Forged in the fires of a cease-and-desist letter from Hasbro, Them's Fightin' Herds was once a My Little Pony fangame called Fighting is Magic. Developers Mane6 revived it with help from publisher Humble Bundle and the cartoon's creator Lauren Faust, who designed a new cast of four-legged fighters for it including a reindeer, an alpaca, and a dark-magic unicorn who wields the power of the Unicornomicon. Which is nice.

After two years in Early Access, Them's Fightin' Herds entered full release with a fancy 1.0 launch trailer as seen above. More than just a side-on fighter, it contains a story mode (releasing episodically), an online lobby in the style of a JRPG overworld, a multiplayer dungeon crawl mode called the "salt mines", and some pretty complete-looking tutorial and training modes.

That's enough bells-and-whistles to start a very specific band, while the fighting game at its core promises a deep system involving magic and super attacks, "juggle decay" to de-incentivize infinite combos, and GGPO netcode to reduce input delay.

Them's Fightin' Herds is available on the Humble Store and Steam.

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments