The Witcher 3's next-gen upgrade is finally back on the calendar

CD Projekt says the oft-delayed update will be out near the end of this year.

The Witcher 3's big next-gen expansion is now officially un-delayed: CD Projekt announced today that the long-awaited, long-overdue upgrade is now set to arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of the year.

"Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?" the studio tweeted. "We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022. See you on the Path, witchers!"

It's been a long time coming. The upgrade was announced in September 2020, but the expected 2021 launch was eventually pushed into 2022 as CD Projekt was forced to focus on cleaning up the Cyberpunk 2077 mess. In April it was delayed again, "until further notice," an ominous phrase that forced the company to release a statement the following day insisting that the upgrade was not trapped in development hell

As the name suggests, the next-gen upgrade of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is being developed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X-S consoles, but is also coming to PC owners as a free update. Specifics about the upgrade haven't been announced yet: CD Projekt Red global community director Marcin Momot said on Twitter that "there will be a time for that," but that the studio doesn't have any details to share just yet.

