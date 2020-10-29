The Witcher's wrinkly testicle armor is being smoothed out for season two

The distinctive armor worn by Nilfgaardian soldiers in the first season of Netflix's The Witcher was a controversial choice. Some people liked the organic, Geiger-esque look. Other people thought it made them look like ballsacks.

Photos from behind the scenes of season two, taken by Terry Blackburn for Backgrid and spotted by Redanian Intelligence, show Cahir and a couple of Nilfgaardian soldiers wearing plate armor that looks a little dimpled, but is overall much smoother than what they were rocking back in season one. Cahir's carrying his winged helmet too, as described repeatedly in the books.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Terry Blackburn) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Terry Blackburn)

We've seen a refreshed second season look for Geralt as well, and he too seems to have had an upgrade in the armor department. These will be the work of new costume designer Lucinda Wright, who has previously worked on TV shows like Doctor Who, Vanity Fair, and The Suspicions of Mr Whicher (no relation).

The Witcher, as with all of Netflix's programs, suspended filming due to the Covid pandemic, and only resumed in August. Season two will premiere in 2021.