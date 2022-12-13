Here's when The Witcher 3 next-gen update releases in your region

The Witcher 3 next-gen update release is imminent, reworking the seven-year old RPG with a long-awaited graphics and performance-based overhaul. Judging by the patch notes (opens in new tab), the update itself is pretty hefty, and even adds some popular community-based mods for use in the game. Along with the visual improvements, a cross-progression feature, quality-of-life changes, and quest fixes, it's looking pretty extensive.

If you're contemplating a new playthrough but have forgotten where the best Witcher gear is, these Feline armor (opens in new tab) and Ursine armor (opens in new tab) guides can help you track them down. This guide of The Witcher 3 romances (opens in new tab) might also prove handy if you've forgotten those key dialog choices. Otherwise, here are The Witcher 3 next-gen update release times so you can get yourself back on the path.

(Image credit: CDProjekt)

The next-gen update of The Witcher releases on December 13 in the US and December 14 for most other places due to time zone differences. Here's when you can expect to play in your region:

US West Coast: 4 pm PT (December 13)

4 pm PT (December 13) US East Coast: 7 pm ET (December 13)

7 pm ET (December 13) UK: 12 am GMT (December 14)

12 am GMT (December 14) Europe: 1 am CET (December 14)

1 am CET (December 14) Japan: 9 am JST (December 14)

9 am JST (December 14) Australia: 11 am AEDT (December 14)

11 am AEDT (December 14) New Zealand: 1 pm NZDT (December 14)