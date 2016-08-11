The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition is out this month

At the start of the year, CD Projekt Red slayed rumours that an Enhanced Edition was in the works for its multi-award winning open world adventure The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The developer then confirmed a Game of the Year iteration was en route last month—and that very game now has a release date and a shiny new trailer.

If you applied your Witcher sense towards the tail end of that trailer, you’ll have clocked August 30 as The Witcher 3’s Game of the Year Edition due date. When it lands, it’ll come packing the base game, both the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansion packs, and all of its downloadable content—which I must say ain’t too shabby.

Speaking to Eurogamer in July, CD Projekt Red’s Konrad Tomaszkiewicz affirmed the Game of the Year Edition will also include “significant changes to the game's interface and mechanics”, which, with any luck, might marry up with our GOTY edition wishlist.

Either way, The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition is due to release on August 30.

Read more: Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales review