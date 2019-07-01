The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is coming soon

Telltale's The Walking Dead concluded this year after four seasons, ending Clem's seven-year saga. Now that it's all wrapped up, Skybound is releasing The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, which collects all four seasons and their spin-offs in one bundle.

Picking up the definitive series will net you all of Telltale's undead adventure games, including The Walking Dead: Michonne, the 400 Days DLC and various bonuses. That's 23 episodes, 10 hours of developer commentary, behind-the-scenes stuff and a documentary.

While this collection doesn't remaster the games, there is a new visual mode. The graphic black mode is an homage to the monochrome comics and was previously released with the Final Season. The collection makes it available in all the games.

"Graphic black is a loving tribute to the source material and a powerful art style that makes the game look like a living comic book," said Kent Mudle, creative director. "An idea the team formulated and perfected with The Final Season, this new visual styling offers longtime fans a way to play the series again in a brand-new light while giving new audiences a smooth visual ride across all seasons."

Despite being called The Telltale Definitive Series, Telltale Games is no more. It closed down before the end of The Final Season, leaving people suddenly without jobs and without severance pay. At least one employee had recently moved for the job. Those developers, unfortunately, are unlikely to benefit from the re-release, though Skybound did say it would use former Telltale staff where possible when it was finishing The Final Season.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is due out on the Epic Games Store on September 10.