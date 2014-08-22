The Walking Dead: Season 2, Episode 5 trailer confirms there's no going back

I'm about to put a lot of trust in Telltale Games. You see, normally it's good form to watch the game trailer that you're posting to a major gaming website. But this one, for Episode 5 of The Walking Dead: Season 2, contains "major" spoilers for the preceding parts. And while yes, I should really have played those episodes by now, there are 125 other games in my "to play" list. Geeze, people, cut me some slack.

I apologise in advance it this is just five minutes and thirty-six seconds of wall-to-wall dongs.

The Walking Dead: Season 2, Episode 5 – "No Going Back" will be released next Tuesday, August 26.