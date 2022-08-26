The Umbrella Academy writing team will be handling Netflix's Horizon adaptation

Audio player loading…

The Horizon Netflix adaptation is solidly in development, and new details have emerged revealing Netflix is keeping to the nerdy theme of its shows by holding on to some of the team that worked on The Umbrella Academy.

Yesterday an interview with Netflix companion site Tudum (opens in new tab) revealed that the series creator of The Umbrella Academy, Steve Blackman, would be developing the Horizon series. In the interview he says: "Horizon Zero Dawn is an exceptionally well-crafted game with wonderful characters not often seen in the rank-and-file of the gaming world. Guerrilla Games has created an incredibly lush and vivid world of man and machine who find themselves on a collision course to oblivion. Their salvation comes in the form of a young female warrior named Aloy, who has no idea she's the key to saving the world. Suffice it to say, yes, Aloy will be a main character in our story. My writing partner on this, Michelle Lovretta, and I are thrilled to be able to expand this remarkable IP into a series for all types of viewers."

Michelle Lovretta took to Twitter with a picture of herself with a boxed collector's edition of Horizon Forbidden West. She looks delighted with the package and with the announcement in the photo. Lovretta is a writer and showrunner on projects such as Killjoys and Lost Girl, and currently she's working on The Umbrella Academy for Netflix. The Umbrella Academy has just announced its last season, so it feels likely that Horizon's development is still early and will finally really get going with the end of that show.

Though the box Michelle is holding is for Forbidden West, the second game in the series, it seems likely that the show will follow the first game's setting before it moves onto the second, as there is a lot of context to the world revealed in Horizon Zero Dawn to understand why the world is what it is.

AHH! Looks like I can FINALLY talk about my next show 🤞!! An adaptation we're developing for Netflix. More in a sec, but here' a SUPER SUBTLE hint 😇: pic.twitter.com/0WcDSqIOtiAugust 26, 2022 See more

In case you've not played the games, humanity is now split into tribes once again after some sort of end to civilization as they knew it. Though animals still roam the planet, giant robots in various shapes and sizes exist and have been getting progressively more aggressive to human life. Aloy, a young woman who was previously an outcast, sets off on adventure to find out why and uncover more details about her identity and why humanity is in the state it's in now.

The show will follow Aloy, at least, as she's pretty important in the development of this world's story, so it'll be fascinating to see who's cast as the main character. There are always big discussions following these reveals all the way from Henry Cavill as Geralt to the upcoming The Last of Us series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. With the lack of details it'll be a while until we'll see the series, but I hope Netflix doesn't screw it up.