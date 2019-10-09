The Terminator is playable in Mortal Kombat 11

One of the perks available to anyone who bought the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 11 is a week of early access to each DLC character, which is why, as of today, The Terminator is out there in the wild shotgunning players.

It's the Old Man Arnie version of the Terminator of course, just like we've seen in the trailers for Terminator: Dark Fate. He still seems pretty capable of breaking bones and blowing off legs, and his fatality seen in the trailer above makes inventive use of a time sphere.

Also available early to Premium Edition players today is a reskin of Cassie Cage that turns her into Harley Quinn, as a nod to the Joker being one of the other DLC characters in Mortal Kombat 11 as part of a Warner Bros. cross-promotion frenzy.

The next three DLC characters will be Sindel on November 26, Joker on January 28, and then Spawn on March 17.