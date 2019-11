Ahead of its release on May 16, Deck13 Interactive has released a scene-setting trailer for robot brawler The Surge. The game sees you using a mechanical exosuit to battle enemies. And you can even tear the metal limbs from your opponents and use them yourself, which is just rude, frankly.

The chirpy-yet-slightly-sinister tone of the trailer is very Starship Troopers, then it ends with two big lads in metal suits battering each other, which is how all trailers should end. You can watch it below.