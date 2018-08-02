Popular

The Steam Board Games Weekend Sale is live

Get up to 90 percent off on board games that don't have boards.

If you like board games but prefer them without actual boards (or other people in the room), then the Board Games Weekend sale on Steam might be right up your alley. The sale features discounts of up to 90 percent on strategy games, card games, party games, casual games, and even a few adventures. 

Not sure where to get started? Allow us to help: 

The Steam Board Games weekend sale is live now and runs until 10 am PT on August 5.

