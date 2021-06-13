Starfield releases in November 2022, here's the first trailer

We got a slightly early look at Starfield today due to the trailer being posted early at the Washington Post. Now the trailer is officially out, courtesy of the Microsoft & Bethesda E3 showcase. Check it out above.

The trailer includes a release date for Starfield of November 11, 2022. It's also an Xbox exclusive (and PC, we can definitely assume). It'll be a part of Xbox Game Pass on day one.

The trailer is cinematic and doesn't show gameplay, unfortunately, but we see astronaut climbing into a ship called the Constellation. A voice over says "What you've found is the key to unlocking... everything" and "We've come to the beginning of humanity's final journey." The Constellation blasts off at the end of the trailer.

"Starfield is our first new universe in over 25 years," said Todd Howard. "It's a game we've dreamt of playing. It's only now we have the hardware, technology and experience to push our creative boundaries even further."

The story concerns "the last group of space explorers," Howard says. "It's a next-generation roleplaying game where you'll be who you want, go where you want, experience our stories and forge your own."

This story is developing.