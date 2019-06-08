During the announcement of the new Island Living expansion for The Sims 4, it was also announced that The Sims is partnering with the It Gets Better Project to bring new Pride and It Gets Better items into the The Sims 4. This includes new articles of clothing, a gender neutral bathroom door, and other items that will let Sims players show off their LGBTQ+ pride.

The It Gets Better Project is a nonprofit organization with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the globe. The announcement was made by YouTuber and producer Joey Graceffa.

None of the exclusive upcoming items were shown during the stream, but the new content will become accessible beginning on June 18 in the Sims 4 as well as on the Sims mobile apps.

The Sims 4 Island Living expansion, meanwhile, arrives on June 21.