Baby Yoda is now in The Sims 4

The Child, aka Baby Yoda, has been stealing much of the pop culture spotlight since The Mandalorian debuted last month. There's no shortage of merchandise, memes, and everything in between, and now you can add a Baby Yoda statue to your Sims 4 household. It's not custom content, either. It's a special addition that comes with the latest game update.

OFFICIALLY DEAD. THEY ADDED BABY YODA TO #TheSims4 😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/RLo1cO90z9December 12, 2019

He's a surprise addition too, as he doesn't appear in the latest patch notes—what a great, early Christmas gift from Maxis. You can find Baby Yoda in the build/buy mode, under 'sculptures', or use the search function and type in 'Baby Yoda.'

Officially, it's named 'The Child Statue' in The Sims 4, and the caption reads, "This statue is a lovable replica inspired by the Disney+ live action series, The Mandalorian.

(Image credit: Maxis / EA)

Of course, I had to add him to my household. Here's husband and wife duo Sam and Maria discussing their latest collectible.

(Image credit: Maxis / EA)

The only thing that could possibly make this better is if Baby Yoda was a living child in The Sims 4, and you could adopt him via the adoption feature. I'm sure someone out there is making a mod of that, or will.