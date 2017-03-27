Popular

The Signal from Tölva release date set



The next game from the Sir, You Are Being Hunted dev is due next month.

Following its breakout survival stealth 'em up Sir, You Are Being Hunted in 2013, Big Robot has since been working on sci-fi shooter The Signal from Tölva. Announced last year and showing off footage along the way, it's now got a launch date: April 10, 2017. 

Revealed via the following trailer, The Signal from Tölva lands two weeks from today sporting laser cannon combat and gorgeous interstellar exploration. Look, see:

Last October Andy went hands on with Tölva, whose world the developer describes as a "canvas for exploration." Within, he scoured the setting for new technology and went about thwarting enemy robots in a world said to be four times bigger than that of the dev's previous outing.  Here's an excerpt from that: 

"My first brush with danger was when I spotted some kind of landing craft in the distance and peered at it through my binoculars. I tagged the robots guarding it and tried to make a stealthy approach, but failed almost immediately. Suddenly the night sky was filled with streaks of colourful laser fire and I ducked behind a rock, poking out to fire back with a long-range rail cannon. The shooting is satisfyingly weighty and intense, providing a stark counterpoint to the moments of quiet, thoughtful exploration." 

The Signal from Tölva is due April 10, 2017. 

