The Room 3 is finally headed to Steam

Puzzle game The Room was originally released for iOS devices in 2012, and was a big hit—enough that a PC version was eventually launched on Steam in 2014. The Room 2 came to mobiles in 2013, and Steam in 2016. And in keeping with that pattern, The Room 3, which hit iOS hardware in 2015, will finally arrive on Steam on November 13.

The Room 3 has been given "a complete visual overhaul for PC," developer Fireproof Games said. "Every asset and environment has been re-built, re-textured and re-lit to bring the mysterious world of The Room to life." It also released a trailer comparing the original release with the PC edition, and the difference is stark.

The Room games aren't heavy on plot: They're basically escape rooms that aren't constrained by the laws of physics or reality, and it sounds like The Room 3 will stick to that basic formula. "The Room Three continues the tactile puzzle-solving gameplay of its predecessors while considerably expanding the world for the player to explore," Fireproof said. "You find yourself lured to a remote island, where you must draw upon all your puzzle-solving ability to navigate a series of trials devised by a mysterious figure known only as 'The Craftsman'."

In spite of that straightforward approach, they're also really good: Sort of like a magic-mechanical Kinder Surprise that you really have to work at, except you can't eat them and they're legal in the US. You can find out more about the game, and the series, at fireproofgames.com.