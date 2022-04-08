The Quarry has a 'movie mode' so you can watch it instead of playing it

Audio player loading…

The Quarry (opens in new tab), announced in March by developer Supermassive, is essentially a teen slasher flick made into a narrative adventure: A group of counsellors decides to have a party on the last night of camp, and hoo boy do things go wrong. Classic teen behavior. The cliched horror flick vibe is further nailed down by some fun casting, including David Arquette (Scream), Lance Henriksen (Alien), Lin Shaye (A Nightmare on Elm Street), and Ted Raimi (Creepshow).

Each of the nine counsellors in the game is playable, and can be saved or killed off depending on the choices you make, how you develop their relationships with other characters in the game, and how you react when things go sideways. But if you're a horror fan who'd rather just kick back and enjoy the show, a new IGN preview reveals that The Quarry has a "movie mode" option that will let you do just that.

Movie mode offers three options for passive participants: Everyone Lives. Everyone Dies, and Director's Chair, which enables players to adjust the behavior of each character in specific situations—when under pressure, in conversation, that sort of thing—before letting the action unfold. I would guess that movie mode will be used more as a post-game tool by people who have completed the game in a more traditional fashion at least once, but it's still a great idea for a game that's so deeply rooted in film.

For players who'd prefer something in between, The Quarry will also offer a range of other accessibility options including simplified quick time events, adjustable interrupt speed timers, aim assist, and even total elimination of combat.

The Quarry is set to come out on June 10 and is available for pre-purchase now on Steam. You can find out more about the game, and the cast, at quarrygame.com (opens in new tab), and get a taste of its cinematic gameplay in the new half-hour video below.