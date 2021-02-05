The Prince Of Persia remake has been delayed, again

Ubisoft's remake of Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time has been delayed once again. Having already seen its release pushed back from January 20th to March 18th of this year, the royal developer today announced that the Prince needs a little more time to freshen up.

When that'll be, Ubisoft isn't quite ready to say.

"We have made the decision to shift the release for Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake to a later date," the publisher explained over on Twitter. "This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original."

The Prince's previous delay was attributed to the global pandemic, calling 2020 "a year like no other". Unfortunately, 2021 hasn't been a marked change on the year before—and with no telling if or when things will get back to normal, Ubisoft is hesitant to say when it expects to have the princely remake ready for release.

Announced last September, 2003's Sands Of Time is being rebuilt from the ground up using the publisher's Assassin's Creed engine. Fitting, considering that series' roots as a Prince Of Persia prototype. The remake will feature vastly overhauled graphics, motion captured animation and a free camera, and is the first Ubi game to be headed up by its studios in India.

So, we don't yet know when Prince Of Persia will finally arrive. But when it does, it'll be exclusive to Epic Games and the Ubisoft Store.