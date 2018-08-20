The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved the World is a visual novel about pizza

Oh, a Rock Studios! are an indie developer responsible for several games you probably haven't heard of, like Cat President and The Awkward Steve Duology. Their current project is The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved the World, a live-action visual novel about, well, the title probably sums it up. You play Doug, who takes a break from pizza delivery when someone claiming to be a future version of himself enlists him to help prevent the internet from being destroyed. There's also weird customers to deal with, awkward flirting, and what looks like a pizza-slicing minigame. It's got everything.

The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved the World is due out on September 6.