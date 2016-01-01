The PC Gaming highs of the year

I think The Witcher 3 is the best RPG I've ever played. There's some wiggle room in that statement—I still have more love in my heart for the endearing Final Fantasy IX, and there are many other games that do far more to let you tailor your 'role'—but The Witcher 3 utterly, completely excels at what it sets out to do. It tells stories with better writing and nuance, in greater quantity, than any Bethesda or Bioware RPG. Its world is immense and gorgeous, with new things to discover across dozens of hours of exploration. Among all the things The Witcher 3 does very well, its worldbuilding is the one that shines brightest. Just thinking about it is like staring into a pair of blinding headlights. I can't fully wrap my head around it, and end up with shit like "God, this game" and "How the fuck did they do it" and "Ughhhhhh" flashing through my mind.

I wrote about this a bit in my article on The Witcher 3's amazingly detailed clothing. But there's so much more to it than that. All considered separately, the Witcher 3's component parts—its animation and motion capture and art direction and attention to detail and dialogue and world design—are better than most games in existence. But combined, those pieces are like the breath of life animating Pinocchio into a real boy. They simply make the world feel real. No other game world has felt this real to me.

Characters across the world speak with different accents. Geography varies. Building style and decor varies. In one scene, the characters who act in a play inside the game animate and speak differently outside of that fictional construct. The Witcher 3 pulls off acting, communicated through subtle differences in voice and motion capture. And this scene, Christ. (Don't watch if you haven't finished the game)—that scene communicates more, without words, than most video games can ever hope to.

There's so much more I love about The Witcher's world. The way it conveys history and friendships and relationships with a deftness that makes you feel like Geralt knows someone, even if you don't. The way the sun sets and trees bend over in the wind and rain. I could ramble on for a long time. I think it may be years before another world draws me in the way The Witcher 3 did. What a game.