The PC Gamer Show episode 4: SOE Live, Alien Isolation, Velvet Sundown

It's The PC Gamer Show ! In episode four, Cory travels to SOE Live to interview Sony Online President John Smedley and talk Everquest Next and H1Z1. Meanwhile, back at the office, we take a cruise on the Velvet Sundown and Tim chats with UK editor Chris Thursten about their hands-on time with Alien Isolation.

In this episode...

Act I: Cory braves the seedy gambling dens and wild streets of Vegas to talk to Sony Online Entertainment's John Smedley about zombie survival MMO H1Z1, how it compares to DayZ, and the future of Everquest Next

Act II: Both PC Gamer US and UK are buzzing about Creative Assembly's Alien Isolation. Tim and Chris both got hands-on time with the game, and they talk about the potential for emergent (and horrifying) moments.

Act III: The US team gets vodka happy in a Velvet Sundown booze cruise.

The PC Gamer Show is a new and evolving project for us, and we want your feedback to help make it better. What kind of segments do you want to see? What games should we play and talk about? Who should we have on as guests? What's coming up next?

Shout at us in the comments below, or shoot us an email directly at letters@pcgamer.com. We're listening. And we'll see you in two weeks.