The PC Gamer Show 159: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fortnite World Cup, Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show, Wes breaks down the cinematic debut trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Tim takes us on a journey into card hell (or heaven, depending) with his take on Hearthstone's Rise of Shadows expansion. James wraps by talking about sorry state of competitive Fortnite and the early stages of the $100 million Fortnite World Cup.

