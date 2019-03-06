The PC Gamer Show 155: Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 beta, the best podcast games, Q&A

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
On this week's show, Chris tells about his 12 hours in The Division 2 open beta, Wes and James wax on about their love for Devil May Cry 5, and the whole gang talks about their favorite podcast games.
How to listen:
Note: New episodes might take a few hours to show up on every service.
Hosts this week:
James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)
Chris Livingston (Twitter)
Wes Fenlon (Twitter)